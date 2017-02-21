Fire rages at factory storing plastic material

Fire rages at factory storing plastic...

Read more: Bangkok Post

A fire which started on Saturday afternoon has continued to rage at a plastic materials storage factory in Si Mahosot district, according to local media reports. Before noon, thick smoke from the factory had covered Highway 319 , causing heavy traffic congestion as vehicles were forced to move very slowly due to poor visibility.

Chicago, IL

