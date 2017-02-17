Fake lottery ticket hunt leads to Loei

Police are attempting to locate the source of fake lottery tickets after rounding up a gang at a temple fair in a campaign that sellers say has made some punters think twice before buying. Police on Friday raided a house in Wang Sapung district of Loei province as they believed it was the production base for the fake tickets seized in Nakhon Pathom on Tuesday .

Chicago, IL

