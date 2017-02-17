Eyes on Kansai for EEC inspiration

Eyes on Kansai for EEC inspiration

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Cranes work at Laem Chabang port in Chon Buri, one of three provinces in the EEC development project. APICHART JINAKUL Japan's Kansai national strategic special zone has come under the spotlight after the cabinet last Tuesday acknowledged a proposal by the National Economic and Social Development Board to apply Japan's special economic zone as a role model in developing the ambitious Eastern Economic Corridor .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,241 • Total comments across all topics: 279,017,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC