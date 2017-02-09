Everybody involved in fatal shooting ...

Everybody involved in fatal shooting of teenager will be charged: police chief

CHARGES WILL BE laid against everyone involved in the Chon Buri road rage incident that led to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old high-school student, the provincial police chief said yesterday. Pol Maj-General Somprasong Yentuam said initial examination of CCTV footage near the scene last Saturday showed a number of offences being committed, including double parking, speeding and reckless driving.

