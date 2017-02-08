Engineer accused of killing teen seek...

Engineer accused of killing teen seeks protection

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Nation

AMBIGUOUS facts and sketchy details have triggered a fiery online debate following a middle-aged engineer's recent fatal shooting of a 17-year-old schoolboy. Aggressive comments on social media have led to claims that the engineer, 50-year-old Suthep Poshsomboon, and his family have received death threats, prompting them to seek protection from the Justice Ministry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Mon Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,391 • Total comments across all topics: 278,707,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC