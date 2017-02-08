Elderly motorcyclist ignores barrier,...

Elderly motorcyclist ignores barrier, killed by train

11 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

An elderly woman was killed when she drove her motorcycle around a lowered barrier and was hit by a train at a crossing in Hat Yai district on Thursday morning, police said. Eyewitnesses told police the accident occurred about 10am.

Chicago, IL

