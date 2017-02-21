Dutchman wanted over property scam ar...

Dutchman wanted over property scam arrested at airport

The Nation

A Dutch fugitive wanted for almost a decade in connection with a European property investment fraud was arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok yesterday morning. The arrest of Olav-Wilhelmus Johannes Baartmans, who had been in hiding in Thailand, was the result of a joint operation by Thai police and Interpol.

Chicago, IL

