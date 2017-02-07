Dump site fire in Khon Kaen escalates
A fire, that had occurred at a municipality's garbage dump site in Ban Kham Bon of Tambon Non Ton in Khon Kaen's Mung ditrict since Tuesday, expanded Wednesday to 30 rai, while sending thick smoke to affect the nearby communities' 400 families. As of press time, workers equipped with 20 fire engines and some backhoes were trying to put off the fire.
