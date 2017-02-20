Douglas Martell has been promoted CEO...

Douglas Martell has been promoted CEO at Onyx Hospitality Group in Bangkok, Thailand

A leadership transition is occurring at ONYX Hospitality Group with CEO Peter Henley, chief commercial officer Duncan Webb and chief people officer Anand Rao retiring from the Bangkok-based hotel chain effective end-June. Henley will be succeeded by current COO Douglas Martell who joined ONYX in mid-2014.

