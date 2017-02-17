Digital content festival in Thailand that you shouldn't miss
During the high season in Thailand in March and April, there's the largest digital content in ASEAN which shouldn't be missed. Besides a wide variety of attractions, beaches, diverse cultures, and foods; especially Songkran Festival to be held on April 13-15, 2017, we would like to introduce Bangkok International Digital Content Festival: BIDC 2017 to be held in Bangkok, Thailand during March 20-24, 2017.
