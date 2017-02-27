Defamation suit in Thailand restricts...

Defamation suit in Thailand restricts BBC reporter's freedom of movement

1 hr ago

A court in Thailand has seized the passport of BBC reporter Jonathan Head in response to a criminal defamation suit filed by a Thai lawyer over a news report on alleged fraud committed on the tourist island of Phuket. The Committee to Protect Journalists condemns the restrictions on the reporter's freedom of movement and calls for an end to the use of criminal defamation complaints against journalists in Thailand.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 24,156 • Total comments across all topics: 279,211,903

