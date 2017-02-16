'CreditCard Mafia' shut down

A Ukrainian man has been arrested in connection with a transnational fake credit card scam which involves acquiring cash by launching attacks on ATMs in Thailand. Oleksandr Karchkovskyi, 31, who was a member of a Ukrainian bogus credit card ring, was caught on Wednesday while allegedly using his fake credit card to purchase products at a shopping mall in Pratunam.

