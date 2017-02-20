Cobra Gold kicks off
Helicopters were lined up at Laem Chabang port Monday, carrying supplies from the USNS Fisher and USS Green Bay to U-tapao airport for the Cobra Gold 2017 exercises centred in Chon Buri starting from Tuesday through Feb 24. As Cobra Gold, the biggest annual multilateral military exercise in the Asia-Pacific kicks off Tuesday, what the US Pacific Commander Admiral Harry B Harris Jr has to say during his visit to Thailand will be interesting. Although the exercise is about Thai-US military cooperation, there might be some signals sent about US-Thai relations as a whole.
