Climate change report urges all sectors to take action
The second Thailand's Assessment Report on Climate Change was released by the Thailand Research Fund on Wednesday with a series of recent studies on climate change's impact, mitigation and adaptation. The report, Thailand's biggest collection of climate change research, is published once every five years.
