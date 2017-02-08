Certificates of Identity to be Issued...

Certificates of Identity to be Issued to Migrant Workers in Thailand

The issuance of the certificate of identity -a document for Burmese migrants proving that they are Burmese citizens-will start this month and be provided at six different service centers in Thailand. U San Yu Kyaw, the Consul from the Burmese Consulate in Chiang Mai said the CI service centers would open soon in Mae Sai-on the Thai-Shan State border-for migrants resides in northern Thailand, as well as in Tak Province's Mae Sot, and the provinces of Ranong and Samut Sakhon.

