Central Group plans to increase its sales of locally grown produce

CENTRAL GROUP has set a five-year plan to increase its annual sales of community-produced items, especially foods and vegetables, from Bt240 million last year to Bt1 billion, to support the government's Pracha Rath project. The group's sales of such locally produced items are expected to reach Bt300 million this year, said chief executive officer Tos Chirathivat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.