Canadian attacked with machete in Thailand in stable condition

Police in Thailand have arrested two men accused of slashing a Canadian man with a machete while trying to steal a gold necklace from his female companion last week. The Bangkok Post reported in its online edition that Canadian Philip Sullivan, 68, and King Kulkaew of Bangkok had left a restaurant on foot last Wednesday in the southern city of Chumphon when they were followed by a pickup truck.

Chicago, IL

