Cabinet nod for state-bank relief mea...

Cabinet nod for state-bank relief measures for flood victims

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

The Cabinet Tuesday gave a green light to state-run banks to extend loans worth about Bt30 billion for flood-affected farmers and small and medium-sized enterprises in the South. Nattaporn Jatusripitak, adviser to the commerce minister, said the Cabinet had agreed on a debt moratorium and interest-rate cut to flood-affected farmers in the South and Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Mon Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,111 • Total comments across all topics: 278,656,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC