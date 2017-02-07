Cabinet nod for state-bank relief measures for flood victims

The Cabinet Tuesday gave a green light to state-run banks to extend loans worth about Bt30 billion for flood-affected farmers and small and medium-sized enterprises in the South. Nattaporn Jatusripitak, adviser to the commerce minister, said the Cabinet had agreed on a debt moratorium and interest-rate cut to flood-affected farmers in the South and Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

