Burma Road Project Hooks 1.8 Billion Baht From Thailand

The Thai government is stepping up efforts to boost the Rangoon-Mae Sot trade link by approving a 1.8-billion-baht budget to help Burma develop part of its road along the transnational route. The cabinet backed plans to improve the 68-kilometer section of the road linking Endu and Thaton in southern Burma, for the sake of better transport, Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said yesterday.

Chicago, IL

