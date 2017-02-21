Border SEZ bid conditions softened

An aerial view of Mukdahan town with the second Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge that spans the Mekong River and connects with Savannakhet in the background.a The Treasury Department has set lenient conditions for the coming bidding to develop state lands in Mukdahan and Nong Khai provinces into special economic zones to draw bidders. The relaxed conditions include land development experience in wider fields, an extension of development proposal submissions, change in construction cost presentation models and permission to allow winners to sublease the developed land, said Chakkrit Parapantakul, director-general of the department.

