Boon for migrants

13 hrs ago

An accommodation zone for migrant workers, a government project piloted in Samut Sakhon and Ranong, has received positive feedback from workers who now find themselves in better and more affordable living conditions. Khaek, a 31-year-old Myanmar worker from Dawei, said she, her husband, who works on a fishing trawler, and their four children live in a rented apartment at the Eua Arthorn low-cost housing project under the zoning policy in Muang district of Samut Sakhon.

