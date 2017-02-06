Bearing-Samrong rail line to open early

14 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

The construction of BTS track between Bearing and Samrong stations is more than 90% completed on July 2016. Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith wants a section of elevated rail route linking Soi Bearing and Samrong to be open sooner rather than later despite City Hall's announcement of a possible delay, a source at the ministry says.

Chicago, IL

