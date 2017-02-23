BBC to fight for correspondent Jonath...

BBC to fight for correspondent Jonathan Head's freedom in Thailand

Bangkok: The BBC says it will fight allegations against one of its most experienced foreign correspondents in a defamation case in a Thai court that carries a possible five-year prison sentence. Rights groups say charges brought against Jonathan Head, the BBC's Bangkok-based South-east Asia correspondent, expose how Thailand's computer crime and defamation laws scupper investigative journalism and are a threat to freedom of speech.

