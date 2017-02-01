Ban on gas cylinders to prevent bomb making
Steel cooking-gas cylinders weighing 15 kilograms or less have been banned in Yala, Narathiwat and Pattani and in the Chana, Na Thawi, Saba Yoi and Thepha districts of Songkhla province except with permission from the provincial energy office. The Internal Security Operations Command Region 4's Front Command said Wednesday that people violating the ban would face a criminal charge which carries a penalty of up to two years in prison and/or a Bt40,000 fine.
