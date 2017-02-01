Ban on gas cylinders to prevent bomb ...

Ban on gas cylinders to prevent bomb making

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Steel cooking-gas cylinders weighing 15 kilograms or less have been banned in Yala, Narathiwat and Pattani and in the Chana, Na Thawi, Saba Yoi and Thepha districts of Songkhla province except with permission from the provincial energy office. The Internal Security Operations Command Region 4's Front Command said Wednesday that people violating the ban would face a criminal charge which carries a penalty of up to two years in prison and/or a Bt40,000 fine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,051 • Total comments across all topics: 278,496,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC