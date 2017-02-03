Australian woman dies in jet ski crash in Thailand
Australian woman, 20, killed in Phuket while jet skiing with her boyfriend when the couple collided at high speed after being blinded by the sun Emily Jayne Collie, 20, was pulled unconscious from the water and was treated by lifeguards on the beach before she was pronounced dead on Sunday afternoon. Ms Collie's boyfriend said strong sunlight reflected off the sea and made it impossible to see her jet-ski, leading to the crash just off Kota Beach in Phuket.
