Aussie, 28, sentenced to death

Antonio Bagnato has been found guilty for his role in the 2015 abduction and murder of Hells Angels gang member Wayne Schneider. Bagnato, who appeared before the court in prison clothes and leg irons, had pleaded not guilty to the November 2015 abduction and murder of Schneider at a luxury villa apartment at Pattaya, 150 kilometres from Bangkok.

