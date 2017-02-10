App helps Thai women abroad

Trainees show off the Yingthai applications on their smartphones, joined by Lertpanya Buranabundit, director-general of the Department of Women's Affairs and Family Development, at a learning centre in Chon Buri on Saturday. CHON BURI: A new mobile application has been introduced to help Thai women who plan to live and work abroad or are already doing so.

