Amlo seizes B380m over alleged fraud

20 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

The Anti-Money Laundering Office has temporarily seized assets worth more than 380 million baht from a former Ubon Ratchathani governor and his accomplices in connection with an alleged fraudulent bidding process for pesticide in the northeastern provinces. The seizure was conducted after Amlo received the Office of the Auditor-General's report on corruption practices of officials under the Interior Ministry in a 2011-2012 procurement of pesticide which was distributed to farmland in the three northern provinces of Ubon Ratchathani, Maha Sarakham and Amnat Charoen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Chicago, IL

