Alro touts wind farm benefits for growers

10 hrs ago

Wind farm operators, whose land leases in Nakhon Ratchasima are subject to review following a court ruling on the misuse of land primarily allocated for farmers, are being cast in a positive light with local officials saying their yearly rents, worth more than 10 million baht, go back to farmers and landless people. The benefits were revealed yesterday by the Agricultural Land Reform Office's Nakhon Ratchasima branch which is in the throes of a legal complication after the Supreme Administrative Court ruled that an approval, granted by the Chaiyaphum land reform committee, to lease a plot of land to Thep Sathit Wind Farm Co was unlawful and ordered it revoked on Tuesday.

