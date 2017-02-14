Air force pilot instructor badly injured when seat ejects

An air force instructor was seriously injured after he ejected from a two-seat Alpha Jet at low altitude on Wednesday morning during a training flight out of Wing 23 in Udon Thani province. The instructor, identified as Sqn Ldr Sukhothai Srisomsai, was ejected from the aircraft above Ban Charoensuk village in tambon Na Din Dam of Loei's Muang district about 11.15am.

