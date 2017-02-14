Air force pilot instructor badly injured when seat ejects
An air force instructor was seriously injured after he ejected from a two-seat Alpha Jet at low altitude on Wednesday morning during a training flight out of Wing 23 in Udon Thani province. The instructor, identified as Sqn Ldr Sukhothai Srisomsai, was ejected from the aircraft above Ban Charoensuk village in tambon Na Din Dam of Loei's Muang district about 11.15am.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
|What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Lu yg biang kerok...
|181
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC