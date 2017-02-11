5 indicted in Malin sky bar assault

Prosecutors have indicted five men including businessman Kritsana "Ball" Amitsoon on charges of colluding to assault a general's son at a pub in Chiang Mai, a senior policeman said yesterday. Pol Maj Gen Pittaya Sirirak, the acting commander of Provincial Police Region 5 overseeing Chiang Mai, said prosecutors had agreed to indict Mr Kritsana, boyfriend of TV actress Lukkana "Aum" Wattanawongsiri.

