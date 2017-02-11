5 indicted in Malin sky bar assault

5 indicted in Malin sky bar assault

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Prosecutors have indicted five men including businessman Kritsana "Ball" Amitsoon on charges of colluding to assault a general's son at a pub in Chiang Mai, a senior policeman said yesterday. Pol Maj Gen Pittaya Sirirak, the acting commander of Provincial Police Region 5 overseeing Chiang Mai, said prosecutors had agreed to indict Mr Kritsana, boyfriend of TV actress Lukkana "Aum" Wattanawongsiri.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,073 • Total comments across all topics: 278,993,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC