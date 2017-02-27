4 more areas to try sufficiency economy

People walk on a dyke in Nan built under the Pid Thong Lang Phra royal programme, which will be extended to cover provinces in the Deep South. The Pid Thong Lang Phra royal programme has teamed up with four state agencies to promote the application of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej's sufficiency economy philosophy in Khon Kaen and the restive southernmost provinces.

