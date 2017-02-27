4 more areas to try sufficiency economy
People walk on a dyke in Nan built under the Pid Thong Lang Phra royal programme, which will be extended to cover provinces in the Deep South. The Pid Thong Lang Phra royal programme has teamed up with four state agencies to promote the application of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej's sufficiency economy philosophy in Khon Kaen and the restive southernmost provinces.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
|What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Lu yg biang kerok...
|181
