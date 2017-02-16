30 Pattaya hotels closed for not having licences
Bang Lamung district officials inspect a Pattaya hotel on Tuesday afternoon and find it is operating without permission. CHON BURI- Authorities have so far ordered the closure of 30 hotels in Pattaya City that were found to be operating without licences, and inspections are continuing.
