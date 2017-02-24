24 students hurt when school truck ov...

24 students hurt when school truck overturns in Khon Kaen

12 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Twenty-four students were injured, nine seriously, when a six-wheel truck fitted with seats overturned on a slippery road in Nam Phong district on Friday morning. The accident occurred about 7.40am on Nam Phong-Kranuan Road in tambon Nong Kun, said Pol Maj Phumin Innok, a duty officer at Nam Phong police station.

