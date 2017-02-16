16 bomb, arson cases filed with military court
Deputy police chief Srivara Ransibrahmanakul on Thursday submitted 16 cases relating to the bombings and arson in Prachuap Khirikhan's Hua Hin district and six southern provinces last August to prosecutors of the military court of the 41st Military Circle in Nakhon Si Thammarat. Pol Gen Srivara, who is in charge of the investigations, was accompanied by Maj Gen Vicharn Jottaeng, chief of the legal office of the National Council for Peace and Order , and Col Burin Thongprapai, an NCPO legal officer when he handed over the case files.
