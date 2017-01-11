Woman falls through glass table after...

Woman falls through glass table after 'dangerous doggy style' sex

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Metro UK News

A man took the woman, who is believed to be a prostitute, back to his motel for a three hour session in Bangkok, Thailand. The pair, who have not been identified, were having sex in a 'dangerous position similar to doggy style' as the woman rested on a black glass table, according to emergency services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,631 • Total comments across all topics: 277,830,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC