Weather spoils first Pattaya-Hua Hin ferry service
Passengers are on board the Royal 1 ferry for the first service between Pattaya and Hua Hin, which did not leave the Bali Hai pier. The much-publicised ferry service between Pattaya and Hua Hin could not make a debut on Sunday after the Marine Department and the operator decided to call it off for the safety of passengers.
