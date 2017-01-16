Weather spoils first Pattaya-Hua Hin ...

Weather spoils first Pattaya-Hua Hin ferry service

18 hrs ago

Passengers are on board the Royal 1 ferry for the first service between Pattaya and Hua Hin, which did not leave the Bali Hai pier. The much-publicised ferry service between Pattaya and Hua Hin could not make a debut on Sunday after the Marine Department and the operator decided to call it off for the safety of passengers.

Chicago, IL

