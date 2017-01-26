Warrants out for 2 foreign suspects in red Porsche murder

Arrest warrants have been approved for two foreign suspects in Tuesday's murder of a British man in Pattaya - one for the gunman and the other his alleged accomplice. The Pattaya provincial court on Thursday morning approved a police request for warrants for South African Abel Calderia Bonito, the suspected gunman, and his accomplice Miles Dickens Turner, a Briton believed to have driven the motorcycle that whisked the killer away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.