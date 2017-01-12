videoSpecial promotion, royal decoration for pilot killed in air show crash

The body of Sqd Ldr Dilokrit Pattavee arrives at the Royal Thai Air Force base on Sunday. Sqd Ldr Dilokrit Pattavee, the air force pilot who died when his Swedish-made Gripen JAS 39C crashed near a runway of Wing 56 airport in Hat Yai during an air show on Children's Day on Saturday, will get a seven-step promotion to the rank of air vice marshal and a high-level royal decoration, air force spokesman Air Marshal Pongsak Semachai said on Sunday.

