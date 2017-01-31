videoMiss Thailand Universe returns home
Miss Thailand Universe Chalita "Namtan" Suansane arrives at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Tuesday afternoon. Miss Thailand Universe Chalita "Namtan" Suansane received a very warm welcome on Tuesday as she returned from the Philippines where she made the final six in the Miss Universe pageant.
