update36 dead, one missing in floods, many homeless

Residents repair the flood-damaged bridge on the main entry road to their village in Bang Saphan district, Prachuap Khiri Khan on Thursday. Thirty-six people are confirmed dead and one is still missing in the floods that have hit 12 southern provinces since Jan 1, with devastated communities in many areas struggling to repair damage so they can resume their lives.

