Two rescued after boat capsizes in Ch...

Two rescued after boat capsizes in Chao Phraya River

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Two men were pulled from Chao Praya River after their small tugboat capsized in front of Wat Rakang Kositaram in Bangkok's Rattanakosin area on Friday. The boat was towing sand barges, travelling north from Phra Padang in Samut Prakan to Ayutthaya's Nakhon Luang district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,478 • Total comments across all topics: 277,889,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC