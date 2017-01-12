Two rescued after boat capsizes in Chao Phraya River
Two men were pulled from Chao Praya River after their small tugboat capsized in front of Wat Rakang Kositaram in Bangkok's Rattanakosin area on Friday. The boat was towing sand barges, travelling north from Phra Padang in Samut Prakan to Ayutthaya's Nakhon Luang district.
