Treasury, hospital plan first seniors' complex
The Treasury Department has joined Mahidol University and its Ramathibodi Hospital in building a residential project for senior citizens in Bang Phli in Samut Prakan province. Director-general Jakkrit Parapunthakul said on Friday his department would seek cabinet approval for the project in February so construction bids could begin soon.
