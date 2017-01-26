Treasury, hospital plan first seniors...

Treasury, hospital plan first seniors' complex

Read more: Bangkok Post

The Treasury Department has joined Mahidol University and its Ramathibodi Hospital in building a residential project for senior citizens in Bang Phli in Samut Prakan province. Director-general Jakkrit Parapunthakul said on Friday his department would seek cabinet approval for the project in February so construction bids could begin soon.

Chicago, IL

