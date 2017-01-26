Trang islands are proof you CAN escap...

Trang islands are proof you CAN escape the crowds in Thailand

South China Morning Post

The Trang islands: proof you CAN get away from it all in Thailand and enjoy beautiful beaches, clear blue water and the simple life Graeme Green goes looking for the Thailand of 40 years ago, and finds it in sparsely populated Muslim islands where you have the sea to yourself and there are no crowds, Full Mooners or sleazy bars - yet There's a great splash as we throw our anchor overboard into the calm blue Andaman ocean. Out here in the heart of Thailand's Trang islands, that kind of commotion might count as disturbing the peace.

Start the conversation

Chicago, IL

