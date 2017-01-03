Tourists rescued from flood-inundated...

Tourists rescued from flood-inundated Nakhon Si Thammarat resort

15 hrs ago

Marine Police Division chief Maj-General Krittapon Yeesakorn disclosed yesterday that these tourists had been stranded at the resort in Khanom district because floodwater was too high for them to wade out on their own. "But we have already helped them," he said.

Chicago, IL

