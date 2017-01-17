Three-province flood alert

Three-province flood alert

14 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Residents in Chumphon, Ranong and Nakhon Si Thammarat are being warned of heavy rainfall, flash floods and mudslides over the next few days. The centre has warned locals in Chumphon's Phato and Thung Tako districts, Kra Buri and La-un districts in Ranong and Phrommakhiri, Nop Phi Tham and Lan Saka districts in Nakhon Si Thammarat about possible flash floods and mudslides following heavy downpours in their communities.

Chicago, IL

