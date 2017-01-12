'The worst isn't over': Thai south st...

'The worst isn't over': Thai south still inundated as flood death toll hits 40

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

People walk in a flooded street at Muang district in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province, southern Thailand, Jan 6, 2017. Source: Reuters/Wirittipon Withandetsit THAILAND faces more hardship from unseasonable floods that have killed 40 people in its south, with more rain expected in the major rubber-producing and tourist region in coming days, a top disaster agency official said on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. South Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,684 • Total comments across all topics: 277,941,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC