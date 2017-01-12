'The worst isn't over': Thai south still inundated as flood death toll hits 40

People walk in a flooded street at Muang district in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province, southern Thailand, Jan 6, 2017. Source: Reuters/Wirittipon Withandetsit THAILAND faces more hardship from unseasonable floods that have killed 40 people in its south, with more rain expected in the major rubber-producing and tourist region in coming days, a top disaster agency official said on Sunday.

