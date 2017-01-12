Thailand's water supplies rated mostl...

Thailand's water supplies rated mostly as 'Good'

10 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

More than half of the country's key natural waterways and reservoirs show fairly good to good water quality, according to the Pollution Control Department. PCD chief Jatuporn Buruspat on Saturday released the findings of a survey of the environmental situation last year, which he said generally represents a cause for hope due to improved public awareness of environmental protection and preservation.

Chicago, IL

