Thailand's deputy PM Prawit says 2017 general election on track

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said on Wednesday a general election will be held this year after doubts were raised by a member of the national legislative assembly. Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwan look on before a weekly cabinet meeting at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, January 4, 2017.

