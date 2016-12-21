Thailand: Work on High-Speed Train Pr...

Thailand: Work on High-Speed Train Projects to get 2017 Start

The government's ambitious plan to develop high-speed train projects with China and Japan is expected to come to fruition this year. China will be involved in the rail project running from Bangkok to Nong Khai, and Japan will be part of the service linking Bangkok and Chiang Mai.

